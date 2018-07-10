Panel discussion with Town Center Task Force during special City Council meeting July 12

A panel discussion with the Mountlake Terrace Economic Vitality & Town Center Task Force will precede this Thursday’s, July 12, city council work/study session, and all are invited to attend.

The task force was formed to assist and advise consultant SCJ Alliance in identifying and developing recommended amendments and updates to the City’s Economic Vitality Strategy, development codes and Town Center Subarea Plan — with the goal of identifying the types of development supported by the community.

Invited panelists — who represent a range of professions — will be discussing factors their professions take into consideration when identifying development opportunities; planning and implementing projects; facilitating economic vitality; developing within certain markets and market cycles, and creating livable and lively environments.

Panelists include Chris Fiori, principal and project director of Heartland LLC; Bob Tiscareno, AIA, design principal and founder of Tiscareno Associates; Joe Ferguson, co-founder and principal of Lake Union Partners; and Brynn Estelle Telkamp, designated broker and retail brokerage consultant with BeRetail.

Following the panel discussion, the council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. The agenda includes the following:

– A review of interim parking facilities development code amendment to allow for temporary parking lots in the Town Center District.

– Update on staff activities related to future construction of a Town Center Park.

The meeting will be in the Interim City Hall Council Chambers, 6100 219th

St. S.W., Suite 220. You can see the complete agenda here.