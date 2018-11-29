Palumbo chosen to lead Senate’s higher education efforts

State Sen. Guy Palumbo, a Democrat who represents the 1st Legislative District, has been chosen by his colleagues to chair the Senate Higher Education & Workforce Development Committee.

“My top priority will be to better align our higher education system with the job opportunities in high-demand fields that exist in our economy today,” Palumbo said. “With many businesses in our state struggling to fill family wage jobs with properly trained employees, we have a prime opportunity to prepare Washingtonians for meaningful positions in sustainable careers here at home.”

Palumbo pledged to maintain and expand access to higher education for Washington residents.

“We need to ensure that college is affordable for working families,” Palumbo said. “That means keeping tuition low and state financial aid high, so that anyone with the ambition and grades to attend college has the opportunity to fulfill their potential. Ultimately, our goal should be to make it so Washingtonians can attend and graduate from college debt free.”

In addition, Palumbo will continue to serve on the Senate Ways & Means Committee, which controls and directs state spending, and continue as vice chair of the Senate Energy, Climate & Technology Committee.