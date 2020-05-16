Paine Field stopping passenger service for 10 weeks to perform maintenance and repairs

Paine Field said it will suspend passenger service from May 22 to July 31 for aircraft ramp maintenance and repairs amid a huge drop in demand for air travel tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from our online news partner The Seattle Times.

“The travel industry has never faced an economic challenge of this magnitude,” Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports, said in a news release. “We are going to use this temporary disruption to the advantage of Paine Field and our airline partners by completing necessary infrastructure improvements faster than we would have been able to while the terminal was open and flight operations were taking place.”

The work includes replacing ramp asphalt with more durable concrete. The schedule was coordinated with Alaska Airlines and United Airlines — the two carriers sharing the year-old Paine Field passenger terminal — and approved by the Federal Aviation Administration, Propeller said.

In related news, the Times said that Alaska Airlines on Friday reduced its flight schedule at Paine Field to one daily departure, to Phoenix.

