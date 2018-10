The Snohomish County (Paine Field) Airport Commission is meeting this Thursday, Oct. 25, from 6-8 p.m. at the Future of Flight, 8415 Paine Field Blvd., Mukilteo.

According to commission member Alicia Crank, agenda topics include:

Airport update

Update on the FAA supplemental environmental assessment

A summary of Commission Chair Tom Hoban’s meeting with Executive Dave Somers regarding the prevention of sex trafficking at the commercial airport.