Paine-Donovan set to be sworn in during Thursday’s city council meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council work/study session this Thursday, Feb. 2 will begin with the swearing-in of newly appointed Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Rory Paine-Donovan.
The council Tuesday night appointed Paine-Donovan to fill the Position 3 seat left vacant following the resignation of Doug McCardle.
Also on Thursday’s agenda:
– The city manager’s report
– Review of professional services agreement with the city’s hearing examiner, an interim public works employment agreement and proposed amendments to the city’s purchasing policy ordinance.
– Review of a request for annexation at 3922 214th St. S.W.
– Consideration of an underground utilities ordinance.
– Review of appointments of 2023 Lodging Tax Advisory Committee members.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend a meeting online, go to https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 874 4852 6704 and passcode 98043.
To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID and passcode.
You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.
You can see the complete agenda here.
