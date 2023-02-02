Paine-Donovan set to be sworn in during Thursday’s city council meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council work/study session this Thursday, Feb. 2 will begin with the swearing-in of newly appointed Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Rory Paine-Donovan.

The council Tuesday night appointed Paine-Donovan to fill the Position 3 seat left vacant following the resignation of Doug McCardle.

Also on Thursday’s agenda:

– The city manager’s report

– Review of professional services agreement with the city’s hearing examiner, an interim public works employment agreement and proposed amendments to the city’s purchasing policy ordinance.

– Review of a request for annexation at 3922 214th St. S.W.

– Consideration of an underground utilities ordinance.

– Review of appointments of 2023 Lodging Tax Advisory Committee members.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend a meeting online, go to https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 874 4852 6704 and passcode 98043.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID and passcode.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

You can see the complete agenda here.