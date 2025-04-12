Paige takes council oath of office during April 10 meeting

William Paige Jr. took his oath of office April 10 for Position 3 on the Mountlake Terrace City Council, filling the seat vacated by Rory Paine-Donovan.

A member of the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission since 2020, Paige is a five-year resident of Mountlake Terrace, a retired UPS manager of 35 years and a current employee of the Shoreline School District. He was appointed to fill Paine-Donovan’s seat during the council’s April 3 meeting.

Paige has volunteered at several community events, such as National Night Out and the annual Mountlake Terrace Tree Lighting. He has also loaned his voice as an announcer for the now-retired Tour De Terrace Parade.

In 2024, Paige helped develop and execute the city’s first Juneteenth celebration and contributed to the planning of Welcoming Week.

“This is bigger than me,” Paige said.“I’m excited to serve my community in a new capacity and am looking forward to listening, learning, and the decision-making that will be expected,” Paige said.

Paige’s term will end on Nov. 1, 2025, so to continue in the seat beyond that date he needs to file for election to the position.

In other business, the city council agreed to forward to the council’s May 1 consent calendar a two-year, $98,000 agreement to fund the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce through an agreement with the Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC). Under the contract, the chamber will provide economic development, business engagement and advocacy services for 2025 and 2026.

The city’s 2023-2024 agreement with the EASC was funded through federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and expired on Dec. 31, 2024. The new contract requires the chamber to provide the city with an annual report by Dec. 15 in both 2025 and 2026. The contract expires on Dec. 31, 2026.

Edmonds Waterfront Center-Mountlake Terrace Seniors CEO Daniel Johnson introduced the organization’s new executive director, Sheila Tolman.

Tolman said she grew up in Nebraska and lived in Boulder, Colorado, for 20 years. She initially came to the area to run a summer camp in the San Juan Islands and shifted to working with aging adults over time.

“I’m really excited to be a part of a connected hub for the seniors and for the hope to be a multigenerational space,” Tolman said.

Tolman will oversee activities at the Lake Ballinger Center, located at the city-owned Mickey Corso Clubhouse at Ballinger Park.

The city council recognized late Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Choir teacher Frank DeMiero. Receiving the proclamation were DeMiero’s son, Vince, along with Frank DeMiero’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“My dad would have just absolutely loved knowing this,” Vince DeMiero said.

Frank DeMiero led the Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Choir from 1967 to 1974. During that time, the choir won top honors at every major jazz festival and toured the Panama Canal in 1971 as the official cultural ambassadors for Washington state.

In 1974, DeMiero started the music program at Edmonds Community College,moving the family piano out of the house and onto the college campus.

Hereturned to the Edmonds School District as the Manager of Music and Performing Arts from 1986 until he retired in 1998.

DeMiero died on Feb 19. He was 84 years old.

The city council also issued proclamations honoring the Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Ensemble 1 for its acceptance into the Essentially Ellington festival and competition in New York City and for Holy Week, the week between Palm Sunday and Easter.

In addition, City Manager Jeff Niten issued completion certificates for MLT Academy participants. The six-week program was designed to inform residents about how the city and city council function and operate.

Wally Webster of Lynnwood spoke during public comments to commend an “act of kindness” that involved Councilmembers Steve Woodard and Paige. Both men are board members of the ACCESS Project, a nonprofit organization serving youth struggling with mental health challenges. The organization places specific emphasis on youth of color between the ages of 12-17. One of the activities the ACCESS Project initiated is a series of Cops vs. Youth basketball games.

Webster explained that at the end of each game, the team and the officers sit in a circle and chat. He said one program participant, Officer Russell, shared his experiences growing up in Mississippi, which let the children see the person behind the badge. Webster said it also provides a reliable network in times of crisis.

“These events are more than coming together and playing basketball,” Webster said. “They are bridges to trust, to dialogue, to hope.”

The April 17 regular city council meeting has been canceled.

The next meeting is a work session starting at 7 p.m. April 24 at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.