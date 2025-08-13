Paige maintains lead in latest MLT City Council primary vote count

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
William Paige maintained his lead in the Mountlake Terrace City Council race for Position 3 in the latest returns released Tuesday, Aug. 12 by the Snohomish County Elections Office. Paige, who was appointed to the vacant council seat in April, had 52% of the votes counted so far, with candidate Danny Luoma coming in second with 21%. Following in third place was Michelle Delpeon with 18% and Othman Riad was fourth with 8%.
The top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election.
As of 5 p.m. Aug. 12, the number of counted Mountlake Terrace ballots sat at 25%, or 3,514 of the 14,283 ballots sent out.
Results will be updated at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15. Official results will be certified and posted at 1 p.m. Aug. 19.
View countywide results here.
The 2025 general election is Nov. 4. Ballots are scheduled to be mailed Oct. 16.
