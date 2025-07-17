Owners says MLT Grocery Outlet is ready to meet public demand

Husband-and-wife team Tommy and Racheal Harmon say overwhelming public demand inspired their decision to open a Mountlake Terrace Grocery Outlet location.

The new location’s opening day in August will be announced once remodeling is closer to completion. It will be located near the Regal Cinebarre, next to UNC Urgent Care, at 24360 Van Ry Blvd.

In 2024, city staff and consultants were researching what residents wanted in Mountlake Terrace so they could incorporate those desires into the city’s Vision 2044 Comprehensive Plan. A grocery store closer to the Town Center was frequently mentioned. It was that same year that the U.S. Postal Service moved its temporary annex in a former Office Depot to a permanent location in Everett.

Rachael Harmon said that she and her husband, who live six minutes away from the new store on the border of Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, were “definitely aware” of the demand from residents, and they also felt like there were few grocery options in town.

“Grocery Outlet did its own research, and it became clear that the community had a strong desire for more accessible, affordable grocery options,” Harmon said. “That was a major factor in the decision to pursue this location.”

Finding the right site did take time, Harmon explained. The Grocery Outlet corporate real estate team looked for a location that offered visibility and convenience while meeting operational needs.

“We’re very fortunate that this space became available,” Harmon said. “Once we visited the site, we saw the potential immediately, especially with its proximity to the Town Center and public transportation.”

The 18,000-square-foot Mountlake Terrace location will have about 30 team members. Harmon said more than 250 applications were submitted during the company’s recent three-day job fair and they interviewed 100-plus candidates.

“Creating new jobs in the area is something we’re very proud of,” Harmon said. “In fact, a few Mountlake Terrace residents who currently work at our Lynnwood location are thrilled to be transferring to work closer to home.”

The Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace Grocery Outlet stores are “truly local and family-owned,” Harmon said, with the couple and their adult children working side by side.

Grocery Outlet locations are independently owned and operated on an independent operator partnership model.

“It’s not a franchise in the traditional sense, but each store is owned and run by local entrepreneurs like us, keeping us closely connected to our customers,” Harmon said.

Grocery Outlet’s business model allows retailers to sell name-brand products at up to 40%-70% off retail and offer specialty, organic, natural foods, health products, beer and wine, Harmond explained. Much of the produce is sourced regionally when possible, and she said they work closely with the distribution team to ensure freshness and quality.

The store also works closely with local farmers, such as the Myshan Dairy, a family-owned business in Lynden, Washington.

“Our inventory is always changing, which makes every shopping trip a bit of a treasure hunt,” Harmon said.

To match the public’s enthusiasm, the family is planning a party for the opening day in August with a DJ, vendors with free food samples, a coffee bar and giveaways like a custom Mountlake Terrace reusable bag, while supplies last. Harmon said she will have a day after remodeling is finished.

Harmon said the first 100 customers through the door will receive a Grocery Outlet gift card, with amounts ranging from $5 to $500.

“We’re excited to be part of Mountlake Terrace and are committed to offering great products, great prices, and great service to this wonderful community,” she said.