Own Your Shine event highlights women of color in Snohomish County

More than 300 attendees celebrated the accomplishments of women of color in Snohomish County during the third annual Own Your Shine event Saturday at Everett’s Delta Hotel.

The event highlighted the many positive impacts the honorees have had on their families and communities. Attendees visited vendor booths and embraced the vision and message that every woman has the power to shine brightly and live her best life.

Own Your Shine awards were given in five categories; Strength, Humility, Integrity, Nobility and Empowerment. Special awards were presented to those over 90 years old, and Rising Star Honorees were given to youth on the move. The awardees included:

Strength Award Winner – Ethel Stevenson-McNeal

Humility Award Winner – Cynthia Andrews

Integrity Award Winner – Marilyn Qunicy

Noble Award Winner – April Berg

Empower Award Winner – Janice Green

Treasured Wisdom Honorees – Edna Mathis and Marion Harrison

Youth Rising Star Honorees – Jemyah Reed, Danielle Ngiedi, Ja’Qyrie Darby Wheeler and Sierra Upchurch.

“When you shine, you inspire others,” said Own Your Shine founder and CEO Leilani Miller. “Your faith, bravery and commitment will light the way for those around you, encouraging them to step into their purpose as well.”

Partners and sponsors included Millennia Ministries, Community Foundation of Snohomish County, NAACP-Snohomish County Branch and the Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee.