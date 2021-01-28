Overview of Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus — Jan. 26, 2021

The new Civic Campus in Mountlake Terrace, Wash. is taking shape, as indicated in this video shot Jan. 26, 2021 by David Carlos. The Civic Campus is being built on the site of the former Mountlake Terrace City Hall — on the southwest corner of 232nd Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West. The project includes a new, two-story city hall of approximately 18,600 square feet and a one-story, 3,100-square-foot addition to the existing police station. In addition, the Civic Campus will feature Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza with terraced and open seating areas, water feature, sculptures by two artists, landscaping and lighting. The project is scheduled to be completed in February 2021.