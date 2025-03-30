Overnight ramp closures on SR 104 March 31-April 4

The Washington State Department of Transportation said that Sound Transit contractor crews will close the eastbound State Route 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly starting Monday, March 31, through Friday morning, April 4.
The closure is part of the Lynnwood Link Extension project.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.