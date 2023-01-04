Overnight northbound I-5 lane closures in Everett for lane striping Jan. 4

Contractor crews return to Everett on Wednesday night, Jan. 4, to paint the right edge fog line on northbound Interstate 5 between the exit to Marine View Drive and the Snohomish River Bridge.

The right lanes will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. Only the left lane will be open to traffic until 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, when all lanes will reopen to traffic. The work is weather dependent.

The work is part of WSDOT’s project to rehabilitate northbound I-5 between Lowell Road and Marine View Drive.

People who are traveling can get real-time traffic information on mobile phones with the WSDOT traffic app and by following the WSDOT traffic Twitter feed.