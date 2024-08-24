Overnight I-5 ramp closures scheduled Aug. 27-30

Sound Transit contractor crews will continue work Aug. 27-30 along Interstate 5 on- and off-ramps as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension project. The work involves the following closures:

– Northbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th Street Southwest from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.

– The northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps to eastbound SR 104 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday Aug. 26, through Friday morning, Aug. 30.

– The northbound and southbound I-5 direct HOV access on- and off-ramps at 46th Avenue West from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26 through Friday morning, Aug. 30.