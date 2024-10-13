Overnight I-5 ramp closures and lane reductions scheduled for Oct. 14-18

Sound Transit contractor crews will continue work in several areas around Lynnwood as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension project. The work involves the following closures:

– The northbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th Street Southwest from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Oct. 14, through Friday morning, Oct. 18.

– The westbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Oct. 14, through Friday morning, Oct. 18.

– The right lane on southbound I-5 between the 44th Avenue West on-ramp and 220th Street Southwest from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Oct. 14, through Friday morning, Oct. 18.