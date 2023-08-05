Overnight I-5 lane reductions scheduled week of Aug. 7

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes of southbound I-5 overnight starting Aug. 7:

The HOV lane of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close from 10 to 11:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, and Thursday, Aug. 10.

The right two lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th and 228th Street Southwest and the 220th Street Southwest off-ramp will close from 11:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, until 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8. Expect the same closures from 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, until 4:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11.

The southbound I-5 HOV lane between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. nightly Tuesday, Aug. 8 through Thursday morning, Aug. 10.