Overnight I-5 lane reductions, ramp closures this week for light rail work

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will close lanes and ramps on I-5 overnight May 28-31, including:
– The right lane on southbound I-5 between the 44th Avenue West on-ramp and 220th Street Southwest from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, May 28, through Friday morning, May 31.
– The northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps at westbound SR 104 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, May 28, through Friday morning, May 31.
– The northbound and southbound I-5 HOV on- and off-ramps at 46th Avenue West from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, May 28, through Friday morning, May 31.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.