Overnight I-5 lane reductions and ramp closures this week for Sound Transit work

Sound Transit contractor crews will be continuing work in several areas around Mountlake Terrace as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension project. The work involves the following closures:

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Nov. 3, through the morning of Thursday, Nov. 6.

The right lane on southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Nov. 3, through the morning of Friday, Nov. 7.

The two right lanes on the 236th Street Southwest off-ramp from northbound I-5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Nov. 3, through the morning of Friday, Nov. 7.

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound SR 104 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Nov. 3, through the morning of Friday, Nov. 7.

The right lane on southbound I-5 between 212th and 220th streets southwest from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Nov. 3, through the morning of Friday, Nov. 7.