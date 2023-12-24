Overnight I-5 lane reductions and ramp closures scheduled Tuesday-Friday

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes and ramps on Interstate 5 overnight Tuesday-Friday, Dec. 26-29.

The northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps to State Route 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Friday morning, Dec. 29.

One lane of the eastbound SR 104 on-ramp from 15th Avenue Northeast will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Friday morning, Dec. 29.

The right lane of southbound I-5 between State Route 104 and 44th Avenue West and the 220th Street Southwest on-ramp to I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Friday morning, Dec. 29.