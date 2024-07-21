Overnight I-5 lane reductions and ramp closures scheduled this week for light rail work

Sound Transit contractor crews will continue work in several areas in South Snohomish County and North King County as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension project. The work involves the following closures:

In Snohomish County

– The right lane on southbound I-5 between the 44th Avenue West on-ramp and 220th Street Southwest from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, July 22, through Friday morning, July 26.

– The northbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th Street Southwest from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, July 22, through Friday morning, July 26.

In King County

– The two right lanes on northbound I-5 between Northeast 175th and Northeast 189th streets from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, July 22, through Friday morning, July 26.

– The Northeast 175th Street on- and off-ramps to and from northbound I-5 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, July 22, through Friday morning, July 26.

– The left lane on the Northeast 145th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly Monday, July 22, through Friday morning, July 26.