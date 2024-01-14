Overnight I-5 lane reductions and ramp closures scheduled Jan. 16-19

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes and ramps on I-5 overnight next week:

The northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps to eastbound and westbound State Route 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, Jan. 16, through Friday morning, Jan. 19.

The southbound I-5 on-ramp from 44th Avenue West will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Tuesday, Jan. 16, through Friday morning, Jan. 19.

The left lane of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17.

The two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Wednesday, Jan. 17, through Friday morning, Jan. 19. The southbound I-5 on-ramp from 220th Street Southwest and the off-ramp at 236th Street Southwest also will close.

The right lane of northbound I-5 between 236th and 220th streets southwest will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly Tuesday, Jan. 16, through Friday morning, Jan. 19.