Overnight I-5 lane reductions and ramp closures scheduled for Sound Transit work

Sound Transit contractor crews will close the right lane of southbound I-5 between 220th and 236th Streets Southwest from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, March 17, through Thursday morning, March 20.
The southbound I-5 on-ramp from 220th Street Southwest also will close. The lane and ramp closures are part of the Lynnwood Light Rail extension project.
