Overnight I-5 lane reductions and ramp closures scheduled for May 13-17

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will close lanes and ramps on I-5 overnight May 13-17, including:
– The southbound I-5 right lane between the 44th Avenue West on-ramp and 220th Street Southwest will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, May 13, through Friday morning, May 17.
– The southbound I-5 right lane between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, May 13, through Thursday morning, May 16.
– The 220th Street Southwest on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Monday, May 13, through Thursday morning, May 16.
– The northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps at eastbound and westbound SR 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, May 13, through Friday morning, May 17.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.