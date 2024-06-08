Overnight I-5 lane reductions and ramp closures scheduled for June 10-14

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will close lanes and ramps on I-5 overnight next week, including:
– The right lane on southbound I-5 between the 44th Avenue West on-ramp and 220th Street Southwest from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, June 10, through Friday morning, June 14.
– The two right lanes on northbound I-5 between SR 104 and the 220th Street Southwest off-ramp from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, June 10, through Friday morning, June 14.
– The eastbound and westbound SR 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, June 10, through Friday morning, June 14. The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 also will close at the same times.
– The northbound I-5 off-ramp to 220th Street Southwest from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, June 10, through Friday morning, June 14.
– The northbound and southbound I-5 HOV on- and off-ramps at 46th Avenue West from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, June 10, through Friday morning, June 14.
