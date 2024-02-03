Overnight I-5 lane reductions and ramp closures scheduled Feb. 5-9 for light rail work

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension work, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes and ramps on I-5 and State Route 104 overnight Feb. 5-9:

– The northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps to eastbound and westbound SR 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Feb. 5, through Friday morning, Feb. 9.

– A single lane of eastbound SR 104 between I-5 and 15th Avenue Northeast will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Feb. 5, through Friday morning, Feb. 9.

– The two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Feb. 5, through Friday morning, Feb. 9. The northbound I-5 on-ramp from 220th Street Southwest and the off-ramp at 236th Street Southwest also will close at those times.

– The right and HOV lanes of northbound I-5 between 236th and 220th streets southwest will alternate closing from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly Monday, Feb. 5, through Friday morning, Feb. 9.

– The southbound I-5 on-ramp from 44th Avenue West will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Monday, Feb. 5, through Friday morning, Feb. 9.