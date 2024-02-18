Overnight I-5 lane reductions and ramp closures scheduled Feb. 20-23

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes and ramps on Interstate 5 overnight Feb. 20-23:

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound State Route 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, Feb. 20, through Friday morning, Feb. 23.

The right and HOV lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will alternate closing from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, Feb. 20, through Friday morning, Feb. 23. The 220th Street Southwest on-ramp to southbound I-5 also will close at those times.

The right lane of northbound I-5 between 236th and 220th street southwest will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, Feb. 20, through Friday morning, Feb. 23.

The right lane of southbound I-5 between 44th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, Feb. 20, through Friday morning, Feb. 23. The 44th Avenue West on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Tuesday, Feb. 20, through Friday morning, Feb. 23.