Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures scheduled March 4-8

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes and ramps on I-5 overnight March 4-8:
– The right and HOV lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will alternate closing from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, March 4, through Friday morning, March 8. The 220th Street Southwest on-ramp to southbound I-5 also will close at those times.
– The northbound I-5 off-ramps to eastbound and westbound SR 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, March 4, through Friday morning, March 8.
– The right lane of southbound I-5 between 44th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, March 4, through Friday morning, March 8.
