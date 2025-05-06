Overnight construction slowdowns start Wednesday night on SR 522 at I-405

Summertime construction will slow traffic overnight on SR 522 at the I-405/SR 522 interchange starting at 10 p.m., Wednesday, May 7. Crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce eastbound and westbound SR 522 to one lane in each direction between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. the following morning. Crews will completely close SR 522 for up to 15 minutes at a time between midnight and 4 a.m. to safely move large equipment around the area.

The following ramps will also be closed:

Eastbound SR 522 on-ramp to northbound I-405

Westbound SR 522 on-ramp to northbound I-405

Southbound I-405 to eastbound SR 522

Drivers should expect additional traffic on SR 522 in both directions approaching the I-405 interchange during overnight work and plan for delays. The equipment staging may take only two nights of closures and rolling slowdowns.

The overnight construction closures end Saturday morning. Learn more about the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project.