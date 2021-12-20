Overnight closures this week at SR 104 and I-5 interchange

Several on-ramps and off-ramps at the SR 104 and Interstate 5 interchange will close overnight this week while Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Mountlake Terrace portion of the Lynnwood Light Rail extension.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of SR 104 at the I-5 interchanges will close at 8 p.m. nightly through the morning of Friday, Dec. 24, reopening at 4:30 a.m. the following morning.

The northbound I-5 off-ramps to eastbound and westbound SR 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly through the morning of Friday, Dec. 24.

Marked detours will be in place during the closures.