Overnight closures of westbound and eastbound SR 104 off-ramps June 15-27 for Sound Transit work

As early as Monday, June 15, Sound Transit’s contractor will continue night work on the off-ramps to SR 104 westbound and eastbound. Both the off ramps will be closed while this work is being done. Detours will be provided (see map). The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete the work, which is weather-dependent and may need to be rescheduled.

This is preparatory work for a temporary signal at SR104 and work for columns approximately from exit 177 to Mountlake Terrace. Work will potentially include mobilization/demobilization, electrical work, striping earthwork, drilling, concrete forming and trucking and related activities.

The work will run from Monday, June 15, through Saturday, June 27. Hours are 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday-Friday and weekends 10 p.m. – 9 a.m.

For more information, contact outreach specialist Rhonda Dixon, rhonda.dixon@soundtransit.org or 206-370-5569 or the after-hours construction hotline: 888-298-2395