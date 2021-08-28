Overnight closures of 236th Street SW start Monday

Another round of overnight closures is planned for 236th Street Southwest near Interstate 5 for light rail construction.
The closures are planned from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday and going through Sept. 9. Detours are planned.
The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to work on building the elevated trackway for light rail. See attached map for detours.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.