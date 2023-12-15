Overnight closures and lane reductions on northbound I-5 in Seattle continue Dec. 18

People who rely on Interstate 5 through downtown Seattle should plan for two overnight closures as work to install a new electronic sign and wiring will continue Monday, Dec. 18. The electronic sign is another part of the I-5 Seneca to SR 520 mobility project .

Travelers should expect nightly closures starting at 11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, through 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20. During this work, I-5 northbound will close mainline and collector/distributor lanes from the I-90 interchange to Olive Way. The express lanes will remain open northbound. The westbound I-90 to northbound I-5 ramp will close, and drivers should follow the signed detour. The Dearborn, Cherry, James and Madison street ramps will also be closed. Downtown drivers should exit by Edgar Martinez Drive.

Wednesday, the work will switch to lane reductions involving northbound I-5 between the I-90 interchange and Olive Way. This nightly work will start as early as 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, and finish by 4 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22. The express lanes will not be open during this work.

For the latest construction closure information, visit the WSDOT real-time travel map , download the WSDOT traffic app or sign up for email updates .