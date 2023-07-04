Overnight closure of 236th ST SW starts July 5 for Sound Transit work

Starting Wednesday, July 5, Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to begin nighttime work on utility crossings at 236th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace.

This work will require the closure of 236th Street Southwest between the I-5 off-ramp and Van Ry Boulevard from 11 p.m. July 5 to 5 a.m. Thursday, July 6, and again from 11 p.m. Monday, July 10 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 11

Buses will be flagged through the closure and detours will be provided (see map).