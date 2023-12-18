Overnight closure Monday at NB I-5 off-ramp to SR 104

On Monday, Dec. 18, Sound Transit will close the northbound I-5 off-ramp to SR-104 overnight for barrier adjustment. This work, which runs from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, is part of the Lynnwood Link Extension.

Detour routes are in place for drivers. (See map.)

Residents should expect construction noise at night. Crews will work at night to minimize effects on traffic.

Some bus routes may be affected. Check the King County Metro website for details.