Overnight closure at Mountlake Terrace Transit Center parking garage coming Feb. 7

Access to the parking garage at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center will closed starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 so Snohomish County PUD can complete utility work related to light rail construction. The closure will last until approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Sound Transit route 512 buses scheduled to arrive during the closure will be rerouted to Bay 2 of the bus loop. Any riders who need to access their vehicles during the closure should contact the on-site security staff, who will coordinate with the construction crews. Work is weather dependent and may be shortened or extended due to unforeseen circumstances.

You can sign up for construction alerts at www.soundtransit.org/subscribe or check the news and updates section of the Lynnwood Link light rail construction project site at www.soundtransit.org/LLE.