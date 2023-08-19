Overnight 1-5 lane reductions Aug. 21-25 for light rail work

As part of its ongoing work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes and exits of northbound and southbound I-5 overnight near Mountlake Terrace the week of Aug. 21.
Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, through Friday morning, Aug. 25, expect closures of:
- The southbound HOV lane from 220th Street Southwest to SR 104.
- The eastbound and westbound SR 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5.
- Northbound I-5 collector-distributor and off-ramp to SR 104.
- Up to three lanes of northbound I-5 from SR 104 to 220th Street Southwest.
