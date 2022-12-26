Over 6,000 customers lose power Christmas night due to high winds

Approximately 6,000 customers in Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and Brier lost power Sunday night as high winds whipped through the area.

Snohomish County PUD Media Liaison Kellie Stickney said Monday that crews worked overnight to restore power to the affected areas.

“We have already been able to restore [power to] about 5,000 customers in our service territory this morning,” she said.

Stickney said as of Monday mid-morning there were still roughly 1,100 customers without power throughout the region. While there is no estimated time for when service will be restored, crews will be working continuously until it is.

For the latest updates on outages, visit the PUD outage map here.

— By Lauren Reichenbach