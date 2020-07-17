Outdoor burning ban effective in Snohomish County starting July 22

Due to high fire danger and expected hot and dry weather conditions, the Snohomish County Fire Marshal has announced an outdoor burning ban for the unincorporated areas of Snohomish County that will go into effect Wednesday, July 22 at 8 a.m. The plan also applies to residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace — along with several other jurisdictions that are participating in the burn ban.

This restriction bans outdoor burning, except for recreational fires, which are defined as less than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet high and are “for cooking and pleasure only.” Recreational fires must be contained within a fire pit that has been cleared of all combustible material within a 10-foot radius, must be monitored at all times, and must have a water source readily available (at a minimum, a charged water hose or a five-gallon bucket of water).

All outdoor burn permits, including permits issued by Puget Sound Clean Air Agency for agricultural burning, are suspended until this ban is lifted. This ban will remain in effect until there is a sustained period of rainfall and the fire risk returns to low.

With the continuing dry weather conditions, the public is urged to use great caution before lighting any recreational fires, since wildfires are a significant risk across the region. If you have any doubts about safety, please don’t burn. Contact the Outdoor Burning Information Hotline at 425-388-3508 for updated information.