Outdoor burn ban downgraded to allow recreational fires

Due to recent rain and moist weather conditions, recent fire danger has lessened. As a result, the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office has downgraded its outdoor burn ban to allow recreational fires.

Recreational fires are defined as less than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet high and for cooking and pleasure only. Recreational fires must be contained within a fire pit that has been cleared of all combustible material within a 25-foot radius, must be monitored at all times, and must have a water source readily available (at a minimum, a charged water hose or a five-gallon bucket of water).

Portable outdoor fireplaces shall be used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions and shall not be operated within 15 feet (3048 mm) of a structure or combustible material.

The burn ban is still in effect for outdoor burning other thanrRecreational fires. This means that all outdoor burn permits, including permits issued by the(Puget Sound Clean Air Agency for agricultural burning, are suspended until the burn ban is lifted.

Contact the Outdoor Burning Information Hotline at 425-388-3508 for updated information.