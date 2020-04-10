Organizers decide to cancel this summer’s MLT 5K Fun Run

Organizers of the annual Mountlake Terrace 5K Fun Run & Walk have announced “with a heavy heart” that they are canceling this year’s Mountlake Terrace 5K Fun Run & Walk, usually held on the Saturday morning of Tour de Terrace weekend in late July.

“With the current social distancing rules, school closures, and economic uncertainty, the critical work of securing sponsors and promoting the race is not possible,” said Robin Rousu of the event committee, part of the Cedar Way Elementary PTO. “This, combined with the challenges of predicting what the guidelines will be in July for large events, and the risk of spending money on an even that may not be able to happen, has made us choose to cancel this year’s event.”

Rousu said the organizers have investigated other possibilities, including a virtual race, but decided the return on the investment of time and resources would not make it worth the effort.