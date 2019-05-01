Ordinance to establish salary commission on May 2 City Council work/study agenda

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday, May 2 work/study session is scheduled to discuss the following items:
– A draft ordinance for establishing a city council salary commission, including the purpose of the commission, length of appointments and terms, qualifications and duties of individuals seeking to serve as a salary commissioner and duties.
– A contract with the Transpo Group USA, Inc. to create and maintain an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Self-Assessment and Transition Plan. The goal is to ensure that people with disabilities are provided equitable access and mobility along the city’s right-of-way.
– Review of an amendment to the professional services agreement with ARC Architects, Inc. to cover the cost of architectural and engineering design services for the Town Center Park Plaza.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake City Council Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Ffoor. You can see the complete agenda here.