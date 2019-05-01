Ordinance to establish salary commission on May 2 City Council work/study agenda

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday, May 2 work/study session is scheduled to discuss the following items:

– A draft ordinance for establishing a city council salary commission, including the purpose of the commission, length of appointments and terms, qualifications and duties of individuals seeking to serve as a salary commissioner and duties.

– A contract with the Transpo Group USA, Inc. to create and maintain an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Self-Assessment and Transition Plan. The goal is to ensure that people with disabilities are provided equitable access and mobility along the city’s right-of-way.