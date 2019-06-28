ORCA LIFT low-income bus fare expands to Snohomish County July 1

Beginning July 1, Community Transit will offer a low-income fare for eligible riders who use an ORCA LIFT fare card. In Snohomish County, individuals can apply for the ORCA LIFT card at four Washington Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) customer service offices; the reduced fare cannot be paid in cash.

Community Transit and Everett Transit are joining other regional agencies in the ORCA LIFT program, including King County Metro Transit and Sound Transit.

For Community Transit service, the ORCA LIFT fare is $1.25 for local bus riders (routes within Snohomish County) and $2 for commuter bus riders (routes that travel to and from King County). Adults and youth will pay the same low-income fare with an ORCA LIFT card. This reduced fare is half the regular adult fare for Community Transit service.

People with household income of less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level (as established by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) qualify for ORCA LIFT.

Community Transit and Everett Transit are partnering with DSHS to enroll and distribute ORCA LIFT cards at four Snohomish County DSHS offices, in Arlington, Everett, Lynnwood, and Monroe.

People can visit the designated DSHS offices starting July 1 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to apply for a card. They will need to need to bring income and identity verification documents for an in-person review to determine eligibility. Details on what to bring are available at www.communitytransit.org/ORCALIFT.

Eligibility verification must be done in person. Applicants should allow for wait times and processing time. Once eligibility is determined the first ORCA LIFT card is free, although it is up to the user to add fare value onto the card before using it. If a card is lost or stolen, replacement cards will cost $3.

Enrollment locations require applicants to complete a DSHS application as part of the intake process. If applicants qualify for an ORCA LIFT card, they may be eligible for additional services provided by DSHS.

For more information on locations, eligibility documentation or how to use an ORCA card, visitwww.communitytransit.org/ORCALIFT.

Community Transit and Everett Transit riders that already have an ORCA LIFT card will automatically be charged the new reduced fare on July 1.