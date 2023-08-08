Operation Military Family receives grant award from Disabled Veterans National Foundation

Edmonds-based Operation Military Family has received a grant from the Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF) for $22,000, which will help fund DYPSI – Discovering Your Post-Service Identity program.

According to a news release announcing the grant, the program is a neuroscience-backed, industry-proven transformative training course that augments the government’s transition assistance program (TAP) and gets to the core of an individual’s true mission, purpose and identity after military service. It helps the individual answer, “What does it mean to be you after the uniform comes off?”

Mike Schindler, executive director and founder of Operation Military Family, said: “It is truly through the support of organizations like DVNF, who has dedicated decades to supporting our military and veteran families through financial support and programs like their own ‘mission possible,’ that we are able to continue equipping America’s greatest asset – those who serve – with the latest in how to thrive in an uncertain world after their service to our country.”

Added Joseph VanFonda, USMC Sgt.Maj. Ret. and CEO of the Disabled Veterans National Foundation: “Transition from military services can be both an exciting and challenging time for our services members. Organizations like Operation Military Family provides vital services and support to our veterans as they go through this life changing time.”

Since the inception of Operation Military Family, the organization has helped over 10,000 service members and their families find purpose after service. Its flagship program, DYPSI, offers free, individualized, expert training that helps veterans identify their core competency, what industries are a best fit, how to gain the attention of employers, salary negotiating tactics, and other vital professional development skills.

The grant from DVNF will provide scholarships to close to 20 veterans and their families over an eight-week period so they can complete the training and find viable employment.

Disabled Veterans National Foundation exists to provide critically needed support to disabled and at-risk veterans who leave the military wounded—physically or psychologically. The organizaiton offers direct financial support to veteran organizations that address the unique needs of veterans, and whose missions align with that of DVNF.