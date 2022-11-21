Operation Military Family receives donation from Comcast during Military Appreciaton Month

In honor of Military Appreciation Month in November, Comcast has again partnered with Edmonds-based Operation Military Family. Comcast has donated $20,000 and 200 laptops — along with a digital skills guide with each laptop — to support military and veteran families in Washington.

Comcast has a long history of supporting military families in communities. Since 2011, the company has donated more than $191 million in cash and in-kind contributions to military community organizations.

The Military Times recently ranked Comcast third national on their Best for Vets list, which showcases the nation’s top companies and organizations that prioritize hiring, retaining and supporting current and former service members, military spouses and military caregivers.

“Our partnership with Comcast has been a game changer in helping veterans and their families in Washington get and stay connected, said Operation Military Family CEO Mike Schindler. “We specifically chose to partner with them again because of their incredible commitment to veterans and their desire to create programs which provide assistance in revolutionary ways, such as providing a beginner’s guide to using a computer and the internet with each laptop to develop digital skills.”

“We’re proud to partner with Operation Military Family,” said Carla Carrell, external affairs senior director for Comcast in Washington. “This organization has made a powerful impact with veterans across the state of Washington. And we are honored to help them build digital equity at a time when it has never been more important.”

Founded in 2012, Operation Military Family is a veterans-services nonprofit committed to helping veterans and their families.