Operation Military Family launches food and financial relief program for veterans impacted by COVID-19

Edmonds-based Operation Military Family has launched a food and financial relief for veterans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In announcing the effort, Operation Military Family CEO Mike Schindler quoted Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation: “COVID-19 has only exacerbated the very real hurdles facing veterans and their families. Some veterans are wondering where their next meal will come from. Some are weighing decisions between food and rent, or eating and affording their medication,” she said.

“So Operation Military Family is helping pay it forward,” Schindler said. ” If you know a military/veteran family that is facing food insecurities this December due to COVID-related issues, please have them reach out to our team through WASERVES.org. We are committing $10,000 to help at least 40 families put food on the table this Christmas season.”

To be considered, the individual needs to be a veteran or caregiver of a veteran, and will be asked a series of questions:

Reason for shortfall What other resources have been requested. How many in the household will this help?

Operation Military Family will also provide — to those interested — a free one-hour consult to help individuals “construct a plan to navigate the volatility and uncertainty and identify potential additional resources that could benefit the recipients moving forward,” Schindler said.

Those who need assistance should visit www.waserves.org and put PAY IT FORWARD /Operation Military Family in the comments box along with your contact information — and the Operation Military Family team will respond.