Operation Military Family, Comcast help close digital divide for veterans

Edmonds-based Operation Military Family and Comcast said they are continuing their partnership to bridge the digital divide among veterans, including working with and supporting several other veterans organizations in Washington state. According to a news release, Comcast will donate $20,000 and 100 laptops to Operation Military Family to help address the needs of veterans and their families, including physical and mental health, employment, housing, social support and more.



Comcast’s long-term partnership with Operation Military Family in Washington has:

Provided laptops to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, helping more than 5,000 transitioning service members and their families connect to training and employment opportunities.

Provided 40 laptops to King County Veterans Program to support low-income veterans with connecting to earned services and resources.

Provided local Gold Star Survivors with free laptops, supporting a family of six children in Seattle who had recently lost their father earlier in 2023.

Donated laptops to FOB Hope Veterans Village in Tacoma, helping veterans transition out of homelessness.

Donated laptops to military families at Heroes Homestead in Spokane.

Provided laptops and support to several Disabled American Veterans locations throughout Washington.

Worked with the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs to get free laptops in the hands of veterans.

“Our partnership with Comcast is invaluable, said Mike Schindler, CEO of Operation Military Family. “It has enabled us to better serve and equip veterans and their families who need a hand-up in the transition process. The laptops are a gateway to benefits, services, and ongoing connections that help improve both mental health well-being and the financial standings of those who have served our country.”

“It’s an honor to work with Operation Military Family and all the other veteran-focused organizations we partner with to advance digital equity with veterans in the Pacific Northwest,” said Carla Carrell, External Affairs Senior Director for Comcast in Washington. “Comcast is committed to supporting the military community, and National Veterans and Military Families Month each November is an excellent time to reflect on the importance of that mission.”

Comcast was founded by World War II U.S. Navy veteran Ralph J. Roberts and according to the news release has a long history of supporting military families in communities. Since 2015, the company has hired more than 21,000 veterans, National Guard and reserve service members, and military spouses.

Operation Military Family is veteran’s services nonprofit organization committed to helping veterans and their families forge new proven and effective paths that lead to success in family, work, and life. The organization was founded in 2012 and has served over 10,000 veterans and military families the past 10 years.