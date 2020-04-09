Operation Military Family Cares sponsoring free leadership webinars starting April 10

Starting Friday, April 10, Edmonds-based Operation Military Family Cares — a veterans services and solutions provider — is offering a series of free webinars featuring speakers who will also appear at the organization’s Vision 2020 leadership conference in October (rescheduled from May).

The April webinars are 20 minutes each followed by 10 minutes of Q & A. The April 10 speaker, starting at 1 p.m., is Frank Shankwitz – co-founder of Make a Wish Foundation, who will discuss “Navigating The Pandemic: How You Can Prepare and Plan through the Pandemic and Still Execute on Your Goals and Dreams.”

Future webinars include:

April 14: Marques Ogden, former NFL athlete

April 17: Shellie Willis former Master Sergeant

April 21: Jennifer Anthony – retired Chief Master Sergeant

“We all know people who are struggling financially, emotionally and maybe even spiritually,” said Operation Military Family Cares CEO Mike Schindler. “To live on purpose in times of trial may seem impossible when some are just struggling to survive.”

You can register for the Oct. 2 Vision 2020 conference, to be held in downtown Seattle, at www.vision2020today.com.