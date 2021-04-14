Operation Military Family, Bob Woodruff Foundation commit $10,000 to address local veteran food insecurities

If you are a veteran who is facing food insecurities, you may qualify for assistance, thanks to a partnership between Edmonds-based Operation Military Family and the Bob Woodruff Foundation and Craig Newmark Philanthropies.

Even before the pandemic, veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan were twice as likely to deal with food insecurities than their counterparts. About 1.3 million veterans live in households that participate in SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program/formerly food stamps), according to CBPP analysis of data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

Effective April 15, the three organizations have committed $10,000 to the Pay It Forward Initiative to help at least 40 veterans and their families combat food insecurities in April and May.

Those who need assistance should visit www.waserves.org and put Pay It Forward/Operation Military Family in the comments box along with your contact information. Visit www.WASERVES.org or www.OperationMilitaryFamily.org to apply and learn more.