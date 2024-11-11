Operation Canine Companion fundraising to provide Battle Buddies for vets

Northwest Battle Buddies teamed up last week with American Legion Post 234, radio station 100.7 The Wolf, and Diamond Knot Brewpub@MLT for a funding push to get service dogs for veterans in need.

Sergeant at Arms Mike Savoy, post manager of American Legion Post 234, was onsite with Commander Mike Gallagher and other Legion members for lunch at Diamond Knot, with a portion of the proceeds going to Operation Canine.

Savoy explained that man’s best friend, who has helped with hunting and protection for centuries, is now a key player in helping veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder, more commonly known as PTSD.

Unlike an emotional support animal, a support dog is trained to assist its human during a medical crisis, such as a seizure triggered by epilepsy or a debilitating emotional state from traumatic experiences. For veterans with PTSD, these triggers can include specific sounds or situations.

Savoy said the support dogs are well-trained and disciplined, and if someone dropped food next to them, they wouldn’t react. They are working dogs focused on their task, just as they would be for someone with hearing or vision impairment.

“They are even trained to recognize smells that can trigger an episode,” Savoy said. “The discipline the dogs have is remarkable.”

These working canines provide a vital connection and coping tool for a demographic that has an elevated risk of suicide.

According to a Veterans Affairs Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention report, suicide was the 13th-leading cause of death for veterans overall, and the second-leading cause of death among veterans under age 45. Of those, 6,042 deaths were men and 350 were women.

Among veterans participating in the Battle Buddies program, there have been no suicides, Savoy said.

The dogs chosen for Northwest Battle Buddies are specific. Savoy said the best are mellow breeds, such as golden and Labrador retrievers and larger poodle mixes, such as Labradoodles.

“When they have the vest on, they know they’re on duty,” Savoy said. “But once that vest comes off, they’re just as fun and playful as any other dog.”

As of Nov. 10, Battle Buddies reached enough funding for seven dogs, but more are still needed.

Although the drive at Diamond Knot Brewpub@MLT has ended, you can still donate to Northwest Battle Buddies here.

To contact the Veteran Crisis Line, dial 988, then press 1 or text 838255.

— Story and photos by Rick Sinnett