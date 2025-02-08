Operation Art to Heal Paint event at Mountlake Terrace Library Feb. 27

Operation Art to Heal is having a painting event for veterans at the Mountlake Terrace Library from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. As part of the nonprofit Pacific Northwest Veteran Assistance Program (PNW Vet Assist), the event focuses on the use of arts as a therapeutic reprieve from post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms.

PNW Vet Assist Executive Director Jim Armstrong said that when he started the program in 2024, he reached out to Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legions and Heroes Cafes in the area through bulk email and newsletters about the in-person veteran events.

“The event is free of charge,” Armstrong said. “I supply all materials, which include a canvas, various sizes of paint brushes, acrylic paints in different colors, a palette or disposable plate for mixing paint, water cups for rinsing brushes, paper towels for cleanup and an easel.”

The first Operation Art to Heal event was held on Jan. 10, 2024 at the Lynnwood City Hall with more than a dozen veterans showcasing their art. This year’s event will be taught by veteran Rebecca Murch.

No artistic experience needed. For more information, contact Jim Armstrong at pnwvetassist@gmail.com.