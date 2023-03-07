Open house March 23 for Brighton School in Mountlake Terrace

Brighton School in Mountlake Terrace will host an open house on Thursday, March 23 from 4-7 p.m. The event will provide opportunities for families to meet school leaders and teachers, explore classrooms and learn more about Brighton School’s curriculum.
Brighton School is located at 21705 58th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace and serves students from 3 years old through eighth grade.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.